iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. 28,522,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,327,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

