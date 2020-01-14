Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down to $23.93

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $23.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 80,552 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 84,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.