IOST Price Reaches $0.0053 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $63.63 million and approximately $22.60 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, OTCBTC, Kucoin and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.44 or 0.05753389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033887 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00114823 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Bitrue, DDEX, Bithumb, Kucoin, CoinZest, OTCBTC, GOPAX, OKEx, Huobi, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinBene, ABCC, WazirX, Zebpay, Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Ethfinex, BitMart, DigiFinex, Kyber Network, BigONE, Hotbit, BitMax, IDAX, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Koinex and Bitkub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.