INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPB) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.40 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.92), 14,857 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,889% from the average session volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.38 ($1.95).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.63.

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile (LON:IVPB)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

