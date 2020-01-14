InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 17,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get InVitae alerts:

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,978. InVitae has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in InVitae in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.