Investors Purchase High Volume of Harsco Call Options (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,506% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 call options.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 527,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,680. Harsco has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Harsco by 166.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Harsco by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 447,970 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 15.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Harsco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

