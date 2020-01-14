Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,231 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,219,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,604 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 151,028.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 756,653 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,800,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,761,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,628,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 548,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,553. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.