Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Legacy Private Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 2.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Professional Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 103,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 62,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 147,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 168,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. 2,552,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,286. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $58.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

