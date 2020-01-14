Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. 334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,600. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.37 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1547 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.