Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Position Lifted by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $146.01. 31,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,111. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7993 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

