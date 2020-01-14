Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $158.59 and a 1-year high of $220.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.11 and a 200-day moving average of $196.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

