Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.88. 14,346,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,003,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $158.59 and a 12-month high of $220.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

