Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $221.07

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $221.07 and last traded at $220.25, with a volume of 348930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.11 and a 200 day moving average of $196.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

