Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.82, approximately 3,367 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3955 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

