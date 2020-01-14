Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.72, 1,391 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 64,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1828 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.