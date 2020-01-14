Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:REDV) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 5.98% of Invesco Emerging Markets Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

