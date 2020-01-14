Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.65, approximately 1,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)
PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.