Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.65, approximately 1,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0715 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

