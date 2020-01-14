Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. 21,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.