Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is First Command Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BSCN stock remained flat at $$21.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,750. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0511 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

