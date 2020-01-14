Internet of People Price Tops $0.0374 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Internet of People has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinBene, Bittrex and Bleutrade. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $503,314.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinBene, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bleutrade and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

