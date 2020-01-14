Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on INAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Internap alerts:

NASDAQ INAP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 249,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,337. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. Internap has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 900.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.