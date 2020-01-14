Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Short Interest Update

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Instructure stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. 28,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,701. Instructure has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Instructure news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 38,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $1,758,221.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,471 shares of company stock worth $8,188,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Instructure by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 146,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Instructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Instructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INST. Barrington Research cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. First Analysis lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

