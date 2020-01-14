Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 742,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

