Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,551 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,980. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7791 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

