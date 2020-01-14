Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.04. 4,120,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,729. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.