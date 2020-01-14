Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

