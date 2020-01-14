Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 937 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 272,508 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 751,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 669,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 276,877 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 352,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $33.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1617 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

