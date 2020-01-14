Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells 2,344 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $139,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $7,944,709.92.

On Monday, January 6th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00.

On Monday, December 9th, George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44.

CRWD stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. 250,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,553. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at about $38,293,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Crowdstrike to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

