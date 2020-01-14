Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

INOD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Innodata has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.85 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Luzich Partners Llc sold 20,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $26,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,873 shares of company stock worth $42,366 and have sold 90,991 shares worth $120,911. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innodata stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Innodata worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

