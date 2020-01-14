Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. G.Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 28.03%. Analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $26,209.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,873 shares of company stock worth $3,930,442 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Independent Bank by 704.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Independent Bank by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Independent Bank by 4,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,917,000 after purchasing an additional 847,010 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

