Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) Shares Down 0.8%

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.41, 43 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.