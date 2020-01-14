Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Immunic stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.51.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares in the company, valued at $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.