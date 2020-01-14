IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Downgraded by Dawson James

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was downgraded by Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. IMAC has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.16%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

