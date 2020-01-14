IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Downgraded by Dawson James

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was downgraded by Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. IMAC has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.20.
IMAC Company Profile
IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.
