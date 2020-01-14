IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $315.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.52.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $1,009,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,270. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $271.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,616. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $178.08 and a one year high of $275.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.