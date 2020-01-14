HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Trading 3% Higher

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, 14,690 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 14,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised HYPERA S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

