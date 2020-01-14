HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,068.80 ($106.14).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,578 ($86.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 6,110 ($80.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,511.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,817.33.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

