H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$281.57 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.