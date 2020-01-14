Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Murphy USA comprises about 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 432,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.10. 6,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,398. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.04. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.