Horrell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Juniper Networks comprises 2.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 229,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. 631,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,050. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $793,139.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

