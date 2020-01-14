Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Professional Planning

Professional Planning raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for about 1.0% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after buying an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howse Steve 226,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.45. 2,618,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,908. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

