Horizon Technology Finance Corp Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 86.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of HRZN opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $194.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRZN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.10 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.37.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.