Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 68,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,162. The company has a market capitalization of $831.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.00. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 127.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $175,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.