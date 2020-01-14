Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. 86,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,247. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.12%.

In other news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $153,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $940,696. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

