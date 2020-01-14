Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. 86,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,247. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $153,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $940,696. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
