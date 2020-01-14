Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $222.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.06. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

