Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Home Bancshares posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 46.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,511 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 135.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 264,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 152,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 52.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 147,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.