Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 210,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

HOLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

