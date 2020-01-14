Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Capitalization of $470,572.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $470,572.00 and approximately $1,041.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.02286116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00184714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00122139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.