Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hexcel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $87.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.66.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $79.16 on Monday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 134.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

