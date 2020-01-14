Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $88.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.66.

Shares of HXL opened at $79.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 134.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

