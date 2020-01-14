HeroNode Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Token Store and Bibox. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $49,081.00 and $856.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.02283420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00121805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Token Store and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

